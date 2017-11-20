Bravo Lockdown! ‘RHONJ’ Ladies Ordered To Stop Fighting On Social Media

Bravo banned the bickering Real Housewives of New Jersey stars from fighting on social media, telling them to save the drama for the reunion, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Everyone is getting in trouble for all the trash talking they’re doing to each other,” a network source told Radar.

“Bravo had enough and called a meeting with all of the ladies,” including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub the snitch spilled.

“Everyone was told to stop fighting online and that they needed to save the drama for the reunion!”

Flicker and Josephs were fighting non-stop after the disastrous Boca trip and Catania and Staub locked horns throughout the season. Gorga and Giudice were also part of the lockdown.

“Bravo loves the drama, but they don’t want the ladies telling too much, they want the reunion to end the season with a big bang,” the insider told Radar. “So, they told them all to cut it out until they’re face to face.”

