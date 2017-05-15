‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Is Falling Apart & So Is Her Face!

The months have not been kind to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge!

As world exclusive photos reveal — one in which she looks smooth-faced, glamorous and gorgeous

and the other, well, not so much — Tamra has undergone a radical transformation in just seven months!

The first photo was taken last September.

The other was snapped by Radar on April 22 as Tamra, left a hair salon

at The Shops at Mission Viejo Mall in Orange County.

As one spy said: “She looks incredibly different over just seven months!

Something stressful must be going on in her life lately.

“Or maybe she just let up on the Botox!”