Vicki’s Iceland Horror: ‘I Might Be Having A Heart Attack’

Is Vicki Gunvalson, 55, okay?

The Real Housewives of Orange County girls trip to Iceland ended with an ambulance being called for tragic Vicki, who claimed she was “having a heart attack,” during the steep hike.

Lydia McLaughlin, 36, invited her co-stars on the extravagant ladies trip, which began with her bickering with Tamra Judge, 50. After a turn of events, it all ended with Tamra rekindling her friendship with Vicki, who at the same time realized she was not so fit after all.

“I feel like I’m on Mars,” Kelly Dodd, 44, said once they landed in the beautiful country.

True to form, the ladies started off with a shopping spree, where Shannon Beador, 53, groused about needing extra-large sizes just to drop $1,000 on new clothes.

Tamra and Vicki bonded while trying on clothes, with Tamra remarking: “Is it my imagination or am I actually having fun with Vicki right now?”

“I’m having fun with Tamra,” Gunvalson admitted too.

The ladies arrived at the Hotel Ranga and Lydia’s high hopes for her impromptu ladies trip were soon crushed. “This is an adventure and I hope everyone is open minded and embraces this new experience,” she awkwardly told her diva costars.

Each lady checked out their room, with Vicki especially enjoying the Asian theme in Tamra’s room.

“It’s great to see Vicki and Tamra getting along,” Peggy Sulahian, 44, noticed. “Deep down I feel like they have a solid friendship there.”

Tamra and Shannon skipped the group drinks with the ladies at 10pm, when the sun was still brightly shining, and started the trip’s first feud.

While the other ladies tried to figure out where Tamra and Shannon were, Meghan Edmonds, 33, mentioned a group text that Tamra started, excluding Lydia.

“This has nothing to do with texts. I’m tired of feeling left out,” Lydia explained. “That really hurts my feelings.”

Wild women Kelly and Vicki hit the town later that night, heading into a bar to crash a reunion, boozing it up and staying out until three in the morning. This bothered Tamra, who noted she and Vicki used to be the ones out partying together.

The next morning the women took an ATV tour of the area, checking the spectacular sites.

Tamra and Vicki had a good time joking around and Tamra even admitted: “I miss the old us. The Lucy and the Ethel, that’s the old friend that I miss.”

Shannon admitted that she was glad to escape from her husband, David Beador, 52, and their miserable marriage.

“This trip to Iceland is timed perfectly. I needed to get away and start laughing again. I’m not thinking about anything in Orange County,” Shannon said.

The women seemed less than impressed while checking out a set of rare killer whale bones – this irritated Lydia.

“I take these women halfway around this world and they might not be as stoked as I wanted. But maybe take a minute and go outside the OC bubble and appreciate what Iceland has to offer.”

