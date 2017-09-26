Wives Shut Vicki Gunvalson Out Of Ritzy Party, Bash Her For Claiming To Be Sick!

No one wanted to be friends with Vicki Gunvalson.

Episode 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County had very little bickering and hardly any backstabbing yet throughout the entire show, tragic Vicki was entirely shut out from the group.

Kelly Dodd‘s breast reduction surgery was the hot topic on the episode. “I come off like I’m a really tough girl, but I’m really soft inside,” she admitted. “I’m scared. I’m nervous.” She dropped more than a couple bra sizes during the three-hour surgery – thankfully her husband Michael Dodd was right by her side.

The first person to visit her was Vicki, who claimed she’d gone through “a lot of plastic surgeries,” and advised her to only take her pain pills for two days. After she left, she was never seen again during the show!

Shannon Beador was the next person to visit Kelly. During her visit, she revealed why she forgave her after their recent vicious fights. “My answer is. Kelly has shown remorse. Vicki has never shown remorse.”

The cameras then flashed to Tamra Judge and Meghan Edmonds‘ shopping spree, where they discussed the drama from Kelly’s recent party. Tamra wasn’t very supportive of her friend Shannon.

“Shannon is overly sensitive now and it is starting to get a little bit tiresome. You can’t freak out about everything that is going on in life.”

Kelly took Shannon’s side, and explained why she was friendly with her again.

“I think Shannon is going through a lot, maybe she’s going through a tough time with David and she’s taking it out on everyone. I empathize with Shannon a lot. I’m not in the greatest marriage or the happiest marriage. I blow up on everyone. I’m the same way. You have to step back and look at yourself or else you’re going to fracture all the other relationships around you.”

Even Meghan visited Kelly, bringing her a fancy new bra. “I know that I hurt Kelly’s feelings too. I just want to move on from this,” she said about their previous squabbles.

“I’m sorry all that fighting went down for no reason,” Kelly said.

“You came to see me when I got my IVF and I thought that is where we should be. I’m sorry if I hurt you. That was never my intention,” Meghan admitted as Kelly returned the kindness. “Meghan is my friend. I wasn’t proud of my behavior. I don’t think we should lose our friendship over some stupid text messages.”

Vicki was shut out of the big dinner with Shannon, Tamra, Kelly, Meghan and Peggy Sulahian, as was Lydia McLaughlin!

Lydia called Tamra on the phone during the dinner and was stunned to find out she wasn’t invited. “Shannon put it together,” Tamra said, throwing her friend under the bus. A flashback showed Shannon making the calls to organize the dinner and failing to invite the other ladies.

Lydia invited the women to her husband’s “Balls Voyage Party,” but was depressed upon finding out that she was shut out of the dinner. “I think I need new friends,” she complained to her husband.

Tension began growing when Peggy began talking about her double mastectomy. “I’m confused. You did or you did not have cancer?” Meghan asked.

Peggy explained: “I got a call from Hoag [an Orange County hospital] saying come back. They didn’t find anything. I had a biopsy done. They found 3 millimeters of cancer. My mom passed away from cancer. I decided to take a drastic measure.”

Meghan was supportive of her decision. “My mom had the same thing 10 years ago. It doesn’t seem weird to me. You know what the plus is? You’ll never have to wear a bra again. My mom doesn’t. Ever.”

Leary of any cancer situation after Vicki and Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam, the rest of the ladies had a hard time accepting Peggy’s version of the event.

The women also rehashed the fight from Kelly’s party, turning against Peggy’s unnecessary involvement in the Vicki/Tamra/Shannon spat from the previous episode.

“That wasn’t your place to be at my house and be referee,” Kelly told Peggy. “I wasn’t a referee,” she claimed, but Kelly didn’t let up: “Yeah you were. You were getting yourself involved when it wasn’t your place.”

Peggy tried to explain her actions, saying: “I didn’t want it to escalate. I could see they were really upset with each other.”

She then told Shannon: “I didn’t want you to think I was against you. I came on your side. I wasn’t in the middle. I was behind them so they don’t feel any neglection.”

Peggy earned the respect of Tamra as she stood up to the women.

“Peggy really has balls – I like that. I think I’m really liking this Peggy,” Tamra admitted.

The Housewives ended the episode talking about Vicki, who was not invited to the dinner and only appeared once in the show, but who was bluntly criticized when she sent them all a text describing her terrible case of influenza.

