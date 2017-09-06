‘Desperate’ Housewife? Meghan Edmonds Faking Feuds To Stay On Reality TV

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan Edmonds is done playing nice with her co-stars — while the cameras are rolling!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 32-year-old model wife of former Cardinals baseball player Jim Edmonds has taken a “sip of the Tamra Judge kook-aid” and is manufacturing fake feuds in order to stay on reality TV!

“Meghan will do anything it takes to stay famous,” an RHOC insider said. “She knows that people thought she was a bore in prior seasons and she is right!”

But is Meghan – who claimed last year that she was moving to St. Louis to raise her ten-month-old daughter, Aspen, before returning this season – just another desperate housewife?

On this week’s episode Meghan reignited an old fight with co-star Kelly Dodd over text messages that Dodd sent to her in 2016 that claimed Meghan’s hubby Jim was cheating on her!

As fans know, Meghan also went after Dodd’s BFF Vicki Gunvalson, 30, by telling her co-stars that Gunvalson was spreading rumors, again, that nemesis Shannon Beador’s cheating hubby David had allegedly beat her! Needless to say, Gunvalson shut her down REAL quick!

Meghan doesn’t just stop with the returning housewives – she randomly accosted rookie RHOC star, Peggy Sulahian, by grabbing her lips and holding them together after Sulahian interjected on an unnecessary argument between Edmonds and Gunvalson!

“Meghan is trying to start fights with everyone and it is just getting to the point where she has become annoying,” the source told Radar.

“The problem is that no one on the cast really knows who she is actually friends with because she is turning on everyone!”

