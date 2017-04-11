Taking Sides! ‘RHOC’ Cast TORN APART In Nastiest Off-Screen Feud EVER

The war between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge has torn apart the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the women are being forced to choose sides or else!

That includes newbies Lydia McLaughlin, 36, and Peggy Sulahian.

Though both women showed up for Gunvalson’s recent 55th birthday party, a source close to production insisted that McLaughlin is secretly Team Tamra.

“Lydia is trying to make it like she and Vicki are cool, but a lot of people think that the only reason she is cool with Vicki is because she wants to report back to Tamra,” an insider told Radar. “Some of the girls don’t really trust her and are wondering why Bravo brought her back on, anyways.”

Last season ended with Gunvalson, 55, Kelly Dodd, 42, and former RHOC star, Gretchen Rossi, 38, in an alliance against Judge, 49, Shannon Beador, 53, and Heather Dubrow, 48.

But after losing Dubrow, it seems that Judge’s pals recruited Meghan King Edmonds, as the triad were just all out shopping together!

Had a ball in Manhattan Beach with these two last night! ❤❤@tamrajudge @meghankedmonds Never a dull moment! 😜 And loving my leather jacket and top from @mi_place_boutique ! A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

“It’s interesting that Meghan seems to be on Tamra’s side now, especially considering she said that she was going to be leaving the O.C.,” the source told Radar. “Maybe it’s a desperate move to get back on the show!”

