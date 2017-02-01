Shamea In Danger? ‘RHOA’ Star’s Fiancé Arrested For Stalking, Choking & Punching Ex In Face

On the last episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss and the gang gleefully celebrated the engagement of their longtime friend, Shamea Morton.

But the Bravo reality stars may not know the truth about their pal’s mysterious fiancé, Gerald Mwangi.

The Atlanta-based businessman, 46, has been arrested several times for stalking, punching, and choking a former lover, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Georgia’s Athens-Clarke County Court documents exclusively obtained by Radar, Mwangi was first arrested and charged with simple battery on September 22, 2002, after “striking” the woman — whom Radar has chosen not to name for privacy reasons — “in the face with his closed fist” at the couple’s home.

He pled guilty to the misdemeanor, and was sentenced to anger management and counseling services.

However, Mwangi erupted into violence again six years later.

On October 4, 2008, he was arrested again for “choking” the same woman during a terrifying fight, and was charged with simple battery, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of a 911 call.

The victim “was placed in reasonable fear of the safety of her life, limb and health,” the official papers state.

Mwangi pled guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 12 months of probation.

Just three weeks later, on October 24, he was arrested for aggravated stalking and criminal trespassing on the same victim’s property.

He was found guilty on both charges following a jury trial, and was sentenced to three years in prison and seven years probation. (Mwangi was granted credit for time served.)

But Morton’s man allegedly struck again. On April 30, 2010, he was arrested for aggravated stalking, loitering or prowling, obstructing an officer, and criminal trespass. (This case was postponed indefinitely in a dead docket.)

Regardless of his dark past, Morton, 35, said yes when Mwangi proposed in August.

But the actress did ditch one member of her inner circle recently.

As Radar previously reported, Morton dumped BFF Porsha Williams, 35, after the reality TV pot-stirrer ditched her engagement party and helped spread rumors that she secretly had sex with Burruss.

