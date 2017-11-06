NeNe Leaks Packs On The Drama, Slams Kenya Over Her Secret Elopement

Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta started off streaming the lives of the ritzy ladies, but ended in true housewives’ fashion: with Nene Leakes, 49, storming out of a party.

Still recovering from the bitter reunion special from last season, Kandi Burruss, 41, showed off her new restaurant, OLG, but admitted “it hasn’t been an easy road.”

Cynthia Bailey‘s new lake house brought on the first scandal of the show. “This is the first time I’ve done something for me,” she said about purchasing her new place after her divorce.

“I’m at a place in my life where peace is very important for me.”

Leakes rolled up in a black Rolls Royce and gushed over Bailey’s new house. “Girl, I can see you have come into some coin.”

Bailey brought up the off-season drama – Kenya Moore‘s surprise wedding!

“Kenya is officially married,” Bailey said as Leakes choked on her champagne.

“I want to see the marriage license,” Leakes quipped. “So, you believe she’s married?” she asked. Responded Bailey, “Why would she lie about being married?”

“Kenya lies all the time!” Leakes insisted, right before Moore walked into the house.

“Is congratulations in order?” Leakes immediately asked her.

In her confessional Moore played coy. “I know what everyone is thinking? Did I get married? Hell yes, honey!”

“I’m married now,” Moore assured.

Leakes was skeptical. “It’s so weird how Cynthia gushes all over Kenya’s wedding and she wasn’t even invited.”

Moore refused to tell her friends her husband’s name, but she claimed “We met when I visited one of his restaurants in New York. I have a fairytale ending and that’s all I ever wanted.”

Leakes wasn’t having it when Moore would only call him “Baby.”

“First of all that’s some stupid sh*t. What’s his name darling?”

“I’ve just never seen anything like this before. It’s the weirdest sh*t,” Leakes said.

Porsha Williams, 36, was up next. On the show, she admitted to her sisters that she had been talking to Phaedra Parks after she was fired from the show following her drugging and rape accusations against Kandi Burruss.

“I feel like what she did to me was something she had to do to get back to Kandi,” Williams explained. “She used me as collateral.”

Williams said Parks “tried to reach out to me four or five times. I have not seen Kandi since [the reunion]. Haven’t talked to Kandi. I know she needs time. I’m ready to allow time to heal this whole situation.”

Leakes then showed off her boutique SWAGG, describing it as “a trendy stylish place.” She said: “we have clothes for women that eat and women that don’t eat.”

Sheree Whitfield, 47, sauntered in and slammed the store: “I don’t know if it compared to my boutique. Mine was upscale.”

The women discussed Williams, with Leakes telling her friend that their relationship was broken. “I do know that I did give her some advice that I don’t think she liked. I look at Porsha like a little sister. She never once showed that she was grateful. I don’t think Porsha is a good friend.”

The spotlight then went to Moore and the issues in her family caused by her secret marriage. While driving her white Bentley, she was seen calling her father for the first time since her elopement.

“I definitely went away and eloped because I just didn’t want it to be full of drama,” she told her father. “Remember I tried to talk to you before about it? You said something that wasn’t necessarily encouraging.”

Moore admitted that she purposely didn’t invite her father. “I never know what my dad can say or do. He cannot be controlled. I didn’t want there to be anything at my wedding to upset my future husband.”

“I actually found a really great man. For a change,” she told her father. I’m sorry that you missed it. I really wanted to be there.”

“It’s the day I’ve been waiting for all your life,” said her heartbroken father.

While Williams and Whitfield were shopping for wigs to wear to Bailey’s 50th birthday party (where she wanted all of her friends to dress up like her) the topic of Leakes came up.

“I feel like she could have done that privately,” she said about the advice Leakes gave her, where she talked to her in a flashback about not getting into fights.

“She’s the one who has been doing interviews and coming for me,” Williams said. “She was like, she needs to be fired.”

Williams told Whitfield “In the past we’ve uplifted each other. We haven’t spoken for two years she’s trashing me! Just because you and I don’t have a relationship doesn’t mean you have to try and ruin me.”

The screen then flashed back to a clip of Leakes on Watch What Happens Live, where the star said she would get rid of Williams.

Later, Leakes confronted Moore again about her marriage, calling her by her husband’s name. “She posted on social media her husband is Marc Daly. If you want to know anything about Kenya just look on her social media.”

Burruss and Leakes were friendly to each other at the party. “NeNe and I are way better than we used to be,” she admitted, but she was furious with Moore. “I am still not messing with you. You told me you eloped. You had an audience of people there. When I first heard about Kenya’s secret wedding it thought it was some BS.”

Bailey looked glorious in an all-yellow outfit. “No matter how much shade these ladies throw at me, they all simply love me,” she explained.

Williams’ arrival began the tension. She hugged all of the ladies except Leakes.

“I didn’t even realize she was there,” Williams quipped about Leakes. “I thought she was part of the decoration.”

Burruss was disgusted with Williams. “What the f**k am I hugging her for? I can’t take Porsha’s fake a** right now. I don’t want to sit up and try and pretend.”

After awkward encounters Whitfield finally dragged Williams over to Leakes.

“There are lots of things that a friend would not do to another friend,” Leakes said to her.

“The last things that were done and not being a friend were just about three weeks ago,” she said, referencing the WWHL appearance.

“I have never used the word fired,” Leakes insisted.

“You fake as hell,” Williams said about Leakes. “You was on that show and said I should be fired!”

Williams had no intention of making up with Leakes. “The only way NeNe will address this conversation is if my lips are pursed and I’m ready to kiss her a**. She is so damn fake!”

Leakes stormed out of the party while Burruss sang Happy Birthday to Bailey.

