Sorry, Cynthia! ‘RHOA’ Ex-Husband Peter Thomas’ New Girlfriend Revealed

On last night’s scandal-ridden third episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas told host Andy Cohen that he’s dating a woman he likes “a whole lot” — but the shady businessman [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/rhoa-cynthia-bailey-shame-ex-peter-thomas-owes-350k-taxes/] failed to reveal his new lady’s name.

But a shocking new photo has surfaced that seems to expose the mystery woman’s identity.

Love & Hip Hop guest star Sina Bina, 29, recently posted a very, very suspicious selfie featuring Thomas, 55, posing with a kissy face.

“Hey Peter,” she wrote, peppering the caption with heart emojis.

Thomas also allegedly posted the photo to his Instagram, but deleted it soon after.

Like the RHOA star, Bina also has a famous ex. The L&HH guest shares twin daughters with rapper Yung Joc.

Thomas and his supermodel ex-wife, 50, announced their separation in June 2016, and both insist they remain on good terms.

