Renee Zellweger Begs Fiance To Elope!

Renee Zellweger wants to elope with fiance Doyle Bramhall II.

The Bridget Jones star has gone off the idea of a big wedding because of her failed marriage to country star Kenny Chesney.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “She just wants to elope to Las Vegas and forget about a formal wedding.

“She was planning a big ‘to-do’ with a long guest list and reception but started remembering her marriage to Kenny Chesney.”

The couple infamously wed on the beach in St. John in the Virgin Islands in 2005 but she annulled it six months later citing “fraud.”

The source adds: “She loves Doyle, but she’s getting really fidgety. She’s had the worst luck with men and the Kenny annulment was humiliating.

“Doyle is touring this summer through September, and he’s willing to gun it to Vegas if that will make her happy.”

Zellweger, 48 has known the blues musician since 1991 when she received her English degree at the University Of Austin in Texas and it’s understood she could quit Hollywood if they get married.

And she has dismissed rumors that she was ready to walk-out on the country singer.

Talking about their relationship she said: “’There is a familiarity between us – that sense you have when you’re with someone and you know you are home.”

Bramhall II is a divorced father of two.

