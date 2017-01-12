‘No Love Left!’ Renee Graziano’s Boyfriend Makes Bombshell Confession After Her OD

Renee Graziano was faced with a harsh reality on Marriage Boot Camp — and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive clip!

Graziano, 48, was forced to fake her death from texting and driving in front of then-boyfriend Joe Gambino in the explosive footage.

The Mob Wives star laid on a stretcher while Gambino laughed during the body identification process. When Dr. V told him to imagine losing her, he refused.

“Why would I wanna go there?” he pressed. “What’s that gonna benefit me to go to that deep, dark place?”

Then, he was told to read the last things he said to Graziano — “My trust issues are making me feel like you’re not going to believe anything that I say and that leads to foolish fights for no reason. Your insecurities weigh on me and I don’t want to feel that burden.”

The clip then cut to her in a confessional, admitting that she was “disappointed” in him and “wished he had more compassion.”

Gambino then admitted that he “had no love left” for her, prompting her to jump off the stretcher to express her frustrations. Gambino retaliated by walking away.

As Radar previously reported, Graziano checked into rehab earlier this year after overdosing on oxycontin. She is scheduled to leave in time for her grandson’s birth.

