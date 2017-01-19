‘Drama Queen’ Renee Graziano Suffers Shocking Injury Before Checking Into Rehab

Renee Graziano suffered a traumatic injury just months before her rehab check-in, and RadarOnline.com obtained an exclusive clip of how she dealt with the pain!

The Mob Wives star was filming scenes for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars when she hurt her ankle. The couples were learning a sexy new dance routine — and her boyfriend Joe Gambino could care less about her or the challenge!

While Graziano, 48, insisted that she should participate despite her injury, Gambino didn’t agree.

“Your f**ng attitude sucks!” she yelled at him while she was getting ready to join the rest of the cast.

“Since you’re not listening, I don’t give a f**k!” he hurled back.

“If someone says to put in 100 percent into it,” she later pleaded in the clip before getting cut off. “Why put — don’t do that!”

“Just don’t get all drama queeny,” Gambino responded, sending Graziano into a tirade.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, she checked into rehab for an oxycontin overdose shortly after Marriage Boot Camp wrapped. She is scheduled to leave in time for her grandson’s birth later this year .

Oxycontin was not present in the clip obtained by Radar.

