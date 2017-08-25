Rebecca Gayheart’s Sister Arrested In Hospital Just Days Before Death

In a shocking twist, Rebecca Gayheart’s sister was arrested at the same hospital where she would later die in one week later, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

On September 30, 2015, Rachel Gayheart was handcuffed and taken to jail after police discovered she had been driving under the influence, according to police documents exclusively obtained by Radar.

She was charged with “operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to produce insurance card, and failure to provide license and maintain required insurance.”

The 38-year-old was a no show for her court date set on June 27, 2017. The judge found her guilty of Driving Under the Influence, and dismissed all other charges. A bench warrant was then set out for her arrest.

Earlier this month, Rachel was cited and arrested for her failure to appear. Police can and cuffed her the following day on August 4 at Hazard ARH Hospital and she was transported to Perry County Jail in Kentucky.

Five days after she was incarcerated Rachel displayed difficulty breathing, as Detective Thomas previously told Radar. “We transmitted her to the hospital… she died about three or four days later.”

Rachel Gayheart died on August 11.

According to several reports, the 90210 star has been an emotional wreck since her sister’s death, and friends are worried for her mental health.

Last week Rebecca released a statement on Instagram.

“My baby sister Rachel ‘ray’ has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “We buried her on the hilltop in Kentucky along with my grandparents and cousins. She was loved by everyone and had a wicked sense of humor and the most loving heart. Life has not been easy for you sis but now you can be peaceful.”

