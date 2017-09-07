What Really Happened Between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?

Pass the popcorn! A bucketload of cat fights is coming to the small screen, thanks the new TV series Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds. Premiering on Friday night, the show highlights the biggest celebrity spats.

The show will kick off the season with the closer look at the drama between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. What really happened between the two pop divas? The Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds will feature interviews from industry insiders and entertainment journalists.

Set your DVRs, because this season on Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds we take a closer look at superstar showdowns like Megan Fox vs. Michael Bay, Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie and Drake vs. Chris Brown. Get juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits from industry insiders and entertainment journalists.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode above.

Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds premieres on REELZ Friday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET