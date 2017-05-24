Ramona On The Prowl! Singer Lets Andy Cohen Set Her Up With A Silver Fox

Ramona Singer is looking for love — and Andy Cohen is trying to help!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 60, appeared on the Watch What Happens Live host’s new show, Love Connection. But did she find a match? The show premieres tomorrow night at 9/8 central on FOX, but Radar has a sneak peek!

“Was there a kiss on this date?” Cohen, 48, asked Singer’s date, Rick.

“It’s my job to defer to the lady,” Rick said.

“I love a gentleman!” divorcée Singer gushed in return.

“I know what happened,” Cohen pressed. “I think you kissed and you told him, ‘We’re not talking about the kiss on TV!’ That’s what I think!”

Radar previously reported that Singer and her ex Mario, 59, finalized their divorce in 2016 after she caught him having an affair with much younger Kasey Dexter, 35.

The unlikely couple is still happily together in Florida.

Meanwhile, Singer has been spotted out on the town with several younger men herself since the split.

Do you think Singer will find love again? Sound off in the comments!

