Set during the 17th century, when “tulip mania” was sweeping the Dutch Republic, this film follows young Sophia (Alicia Vikander), who strikes up an affair with artist Jan Van Loos (Dane DeHaan) after her husband, Cornelis Sandvoort (Christoph Waltz), hires him to paint her portrait. Hoping to leave Amsterdam and start a life of their own, the lovers soon embark on a risky plan to gamble on the booming tulip market and fund their dangerous escape.