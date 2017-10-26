Rachel McAdams & Selma Blair Claim James Toback Sexually Harassed Them

For years, Hollywood director James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment towards women, and yet the 72-year-old showbiz icon has always denied the claims. On various occasions, Toback even went as far as to say he had never met then women who were accusing him of sexual misconduct, and was convinced they were simply telling lies for money and fame. Today, however, actresses Selma Blair, 45, and Rachel McAdams, 38, came forward with their own stories.

During a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams each told the horrific – and eerily similar – stories of their encounters with Toback.

According to Blair, she was an up-and-coming actress at the start of her career when her team arranged a meeting between her and Toback in a hotel restaurant. After she arrived, a hostess told her the director was waiting for her up in his room. She reluctantly went up to the suite to meet him.

“I look at you, and I see that we have a real connection. You could be an incredible actress, just by your eyes. But I can tell you don’t have confidence,” he allegedly told her. “Where are your parents?”

She explained that her mother was in Michigan and she had a bad relationship with her father, to which Toback allegedly answered: “You know, I could have him killed. I do it all the time. I know people.”

Blair claims he then told her to read her lines while completely naked, to show her confidence. She did, saying she felt extremely insecure and embarrassed. He then allegedly told her she needed a lot of work, and then asked her “Would you f**k me?”

Blair recalled saying, “No. No, I won’t. Are you married? Do you have a wife?”

The actress claimed he said he was in fact married and also had a girlfriend, but in spite of that he had to “come six or seven times a day or else it really doesn’t work for me to get through my day.”

He allegedly told her he needed to rub his penis against her leg and come or she would not allow her to leave. “You have to do this for me,” she claimed he said. “You cannot leave until I have release.”

Blair said she would not have sex with him, to which he allegedly answered: “It’s okay. I can come in my pants. I have to rub up against your leg. You have to pinch my nipples. And you have to look into my eyes.”

Claimed Blair: “I thought, ‘Well, if I can get out of here without being raped…” After he was finished she threatened the actress’ life, telling her a story of a girl who tried to speak out about their encounter.

“There is a girl who went against me. She was going to talk about something I did. I am going to tell you, and this is a promise, if she ever tells anybody, no matter how much time she thinks went by, I have people who will pull up in a car, kidnap her, and throw her in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet. You understand what I’m talking about, right?” he allegedly said to Blair.

Rachel McAdams’ story was very similar. Though the actress was never actually assaulted by the director, she did end up in his hotel room for what she believed to be a business meeting.

He made her sit on the floor once she arrived, complimenting her looks and her acting.

“You know, I just have to tell you. I have masturbated countless times today thinking about you since we met at your audition,” Toback allegedly said to McAdams.

He then made her read passages aloud from countless books while he locked himself in the bathroom and masturbated, she claimed.

McAdams said that when he finally came out of the restroom, he told her: “I just jerked off in the bathroom thinking about you. Will you show me your pubic hair?”

She said “no” and left.

“I was no naïve,” Rachel McAdams told Vanity Fair, remembering the horrific event. “I had never experienced anything like that in my life.”

