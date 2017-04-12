Broke Bachelor! Rachel Lindsay’s Suitor Filed For Bankruptcy THREE Times

Rachel Lindsay‘s future husband could be broke! The Bachelorette suitor Kenny Layne filed for bankruptcy three times and had his home go into foreclosure, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Layne, 35, owed $233,571 to creditors when he filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy on September 6, 2012.

Court papers obtained from U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nevada reveal he owed $171, 756 to Bank of America for his home, $10,000 to Western Funding for his 2003 Jaguar, $30,000 to the IRS and more.

Layne, who is a father of one, had an average monthly income of $2,833 despite having average monthly expenses of $2,583.

The bankruptcy was discharged on February 25, 2014.

He then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on January 5, 2015 in Florida. The case was dismissed on January 20, 2015 because he failed to file information in time.

Layne filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy for a third time on February 10, 2015 in Nevada, owing creditors $222,111 this time around.

The wrestler owed $38,540 to the IRS, $171,756 to Bank of America for his home, $9,123 in automobile payments and more debts.

The case is still ongoing.

But the money troubles are far from over for Layne.

Bank of America sued him on July 12, 2010 for failing to pay $171, 756.49 in mortgage payments. His home went into foreclosure and the Plaintiff was rewarded $253, 299.55.

Layne isn’t the only contestant to have financial issues. Allstate Insurance Company sued Dr. Bryan Abasolo for “submitting, and causing to be submitted, false and fraudulent medical records, bills and invoices through the U.S. Mail seeking reimbursement.”

The case was dismissed with prejudice without costs or fees to any party on March 22, 2017.

