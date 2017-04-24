Heartless ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Arrested For Fleeing Crash, Leaving Victim Injured

Rachel Lindsay can’t rely on Doctor Jonathan Treece in an emergency! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelorette contestant was arrested for leaving the scene of a car crash.

In the police report obtained from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Treece was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage on November 18, 2015.

“[Treece’s vehicle] made a left turn at the intersection in front of [the victim’s vehicle] and the victim hit the vehicle on the right passenger side,” the reporting officer wrote.

“[Treece’s vehicle] then proceeded into a fence, made a U-turn and proceeded back through the fence and fled the scene.”

An eyewitness told police that Treece’s car pulled into the parking lot of a movie theatre with flat tires and damage to the front end. A second witness told officers that the driver exited his vehicle and entered the movie theater.

“Officer Jones and FTO Mathyas went inside the movie theatre to look for the driver,” the report continued. “The officers made contact with the male. He read the male, who was identified as Jonathan Michael Treece, his Miranda Rights.”

Treece was arrested and held on $1,500 bond. He pled not guilty to the charges and the case was dismissed on February 23, 2017.

But the arrest isn’t the only skeleton in Treece’s closet, as he has been married before!

According to the Volusia County Clerk of Court, Treece’s then-wife filed for divorce on June 25, 2015. The divorce was finalized on December 23, 2015.

But is Treece the worst of the suitors? As Radar exclusively reported, Lucas Yancy was charged with DUI alcohol/drugs with bodily injury, DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury, two counts of injury to multiple victims and six counts of infliction of great bodily injury when he was arrested on December 21, 2007.

Yancey pled not guilty to all of the charges against him. He later requested and was granted permission to withdraw his previous plea of not guilty for the DUI .08 alcohol with bodily injury charge and enter a plea of nolo contendere. The remaining counts were dismissed because of a negotiated plea.

He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, three years probation and 500 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $1,611 in fines and complete a first offender program.

