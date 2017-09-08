‘Property Brothers’ Scandal! Still-Married Jonathan Scott Dated Topless Dancer

Jonathan Scott prides himself on being “an open book and very honest about every aspect of life” in his new memoir, but sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively the Property Brothers star is anything but truthful and that his book downplays plenty of scandal, including a dirty divorce and dating a Las Vegas topless dancer!

In “It Takes Two: Our Story”, which he co-wrote with twin brother Drew, the 39-year-old chalks up his failed marriage from ex-wife Kelsy Ully to being “young” and “rushing into it.” And although he claims he was devastated and “really didn’t go out for six months after my divorce,” a tipster tells Radar his tale isn’t the whole truth and that the split did NOT keep him from dating. In fact, the sleazeball tormented his airline-crew scheduler wife by dating a topless dancer during their separation!

According to the insider, “he was still married to Kelsy when he took up with Kristin Ratatori, a sexy blonde exotic dancer who was starring as a topless performer in a high-end show called ‘Fantasy’ at the Luxor Hotel on the Strip.” “He told her he was separated and showed Kristin the divorce papers.”

Jonathan began his scathing love affair with Ratatori, now 33, when he and Ully relocated from their native Canada to Sin City together after tying the knot in 2007. Only two years into their marriage, the source claims the HGTV star blindsided his wife by filing for divorce and began dating the exotic dancer long before the split was finalized.

“Their marriage went south fairly quickly,” reveals the informant, adding, “Kelsy also had her suspicions about him flirting with other women. Despite their problems, Kelsy never saw the divorce coming. She’s the type who would want to try and work it out.”

Ratatori never met Jonathan’s ex, says the insider, “but Kelsy became really upset when she found out that Jonathan had moved on so quickly — and especially with a ‘stripper!’”

Ully eventually moved back to Canada and now works as a business management specialist with an engineering company.

Reps for Jonathan deny any wrongdoing, and both women declined to comment when contacted. Stay with Radar for more on the story.

