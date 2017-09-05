‘Property Brothers’ Shame! Jonathan Scott Tells All On Nasty Bar Fight

Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott is finally revealing the truth behind his nasty bar fight last year.

According to a copy of his new tell-all book obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com and scheduled to hit shelves next week, Jonathan dedicates an entire section in “It takes Two: Our Story” outlining the details leading up to those scandalous photos of him getting into a brawl with a security guard.

“I’m not one to start a fight, but I admit there’s a part of me that enjoys it once I’m in one, because you’d better believe the person has it coming if I got pushed that far,” Jonathan said. “It’s a hot button for both of us when people are being attacked unfairly.”

PHOTOS: Punches! Hair Pulling & Drunken Battles! The 13 Nastiest Fights EVER On Real Housewives

For Jonathan those buttons were pushed on April 2016, when he entered a bar with a group of friends in Fargo, North Dakota, Radaronline.com has learned.

“I could feel this weird tension between our group and the staff.” Jonathan said.

According to the reality star, it wasn’t long after they had walked into the bar when a security guard abruptly shouted “get the f**k out, lights up!” Jonathan and his friends had just ordered their drinks and were stunned.

PHOTOS: Lesbian Sex, Fights & More! 8 Most Outrageous Moments From Teresa Giudice’s Prison Memoir

“‘What? We literally just ordered our drinks!’ someone in our group said. No one had said last call. Something definitely seemed off,” Jonathan recalled.

“The employee then grabbed the women in our group and began shoving out the front while someone else started shoving the guys out the back into an alley,” Jonathan continued. “I was still trying to wrap my brain around what was happening and on what planet this kind of treatment was acceptable. The bar was still full of people who were slowly making their way to the exits. My friend was out front by herself, and so I planned to cross through the bar to get to her. I turned around and took about five steps back inside when one of the bar staff grabbed me by the throat in a chokehold . I didn’t struggle, but I couldn’t breathe. Never in my life had I been put in a chokehold or thrown out of a bar, let alone for not doing anything.”

PHOTOS: Fights, Freakouts & More! Kimye’s Top 10 Marriage Meltdowns Exposed

Jonathan went on to express suspicions he was being set-up and thought the employees at the bar were trying to get him “to make a scene.”

The 49-year-old flagged down a cop where he filed an assault report on the security guard that had allegedly “crushed his windpipe.”

“The officer told me that this was a common complaint police received about this place,” Jonathan said. “When he went back for the video from the security camera, apparently he was told the cameras weren’t running that night. Footage miraculously showed up three days later, though — a brief snippet zeroing in on me being hustled toward the back door. By then tabloid headlines had already circulated…”

PHOTOS: Secrets, Lies & Blowout Fights: Giuliana Rancic Reveals Marriage Troubles In Shocking New Memoir

“I was shaken up, mistreated, and frankly pissed about the whole thing.”

“It Takes Two: Our Story” is set for release Tuesday, September 5.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.