‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Mooched Money Off Dancer Girlfriend — Then Dumped Her!

Jonathan Scott may not be the all-American good guy everybody thinks he is. RadarOnline.com can exclusively uncover the Property Brothers star’s scathing love affair with a Las Vegas exotic dancer who he dumped for other women — after mooching money from her!

What’s more — Sleazebag Scott started dating the topless performer, whose name is Kristin Ratori and starred in a high-end show called “Fantasy” at the Luxor Hotel on the Strip, WHILE he was still married to first wife, Kelsy Ully!

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Scott, 39, began his scandalous romance with Ratatori, now 33, soon after he and Ully relocated from their native Canada to Sin City together after tying the knot in 2007. Only two years into their marriage, the source claims the HGTV star blindsided his wife by filing for divorce and began dating Ratatori long before the split was finalized. (Kelsey Ully eventually moved back to Canada and now works as a business management specialist with an engineering company; she declined to comment when contacted).

Ratatori, now 33, and Jonathan dated for a year-and-a-half, but it was hardly a dream relationship for the dancer, another tipster reveals. They lived together in a house in Las Vegas, but despite mooch Scott’s success, “Kristin was paying the majority of the mortgage,” slopes the source. “She even paid for most of the costs of their vacations together. He used to tell her that his ex-wife took him for his money.”

The sexy blonde was initially convinced that love would conquer all when it came to her relationship with Jonathan — “even though he wasn’t very romantic and didn’t have much going on in the bedroom! But she had invested a lot of time and effort into being with him,” explained the insider. Although Jonathan’s rep deniss it, the tipster added that “it reached a point where Kristin felt more like his ‘arm candy.’ That in itself was devastating, and Kristin was even more hurt when Jonathan ended their relationship by insisting they weren’t exclusive — and that he was already seeing other girls!”

And much like he did to Ully, the informant says Scott blindsided Ratatori and “dumped her with her hand to her face.”

The majority of Kristin and Jonathan’s year-and-a-half spent together “was just her doing a lot for him…taking care of his situations in Vegas and stuff,” snitches the source. “He doesn’t care about anybody but himself.

Ratatori declined to comment when contacted. But the source adds that Jonathan — who’s been dating current girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, 28, for more than a year — “isn’t a good guy and ultimately only cares about himself.”

Reps for Jonathan deny any wrongdoing, and both women declined to comment when contacted. Stay with Radar for more on the story.

