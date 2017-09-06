‘Property Brothers’ Nude Scandal! Drew Scott Stripped Down For Video

Property Brothers star Drew Scott admits he made a secret nude video, Radaronline.com can reveal.

In his new tell-all book, It Takes Two: Our Story, co-written with his brother Jonathan Scott, the HGTV star reveals he stripped down and put his full backside on display in a small independent zombie film as a struggling actor.

“I was hungry to immerse myself in a character, find out what made him tick, and explore his emotions,” Drew, 39, writes in the new book. “Maybe that sounds cliche, but when you love acting, becoming a character is like blending the paints on your palette in a way that renders the best-color and texture on your canvas. That was my mindset when I was approached about one independent film project I’l never forget, try as I might.”

PHOTOS: Baby Battles, Restraining Orders & More! HGTV’S Wildest Off-Screen Scandals Exposed

“My only hesitation was that the character I was offered had a nude scene. I spoke with the director to ensure the film was going to be shot in a way that didn’t seem amateurish or B-rated. Satisfied with the director’s artistic vision, I agreed to take the part.”

But according to Drew, the film was as “awful as they come.”

“The cinematography was on a par with proud parents shooting their kid’s recital with a video camera that requires them to hiss, ‘Is it on?’ back and forth for an hour. My bare a** made it’s screen debut right in the middle of this terrible film.”

PHOTOS: Celebs Who Have Done Nude Scenes

“And no, I won’t say the name of it. Ha!”

Though he didn’t make it as an actor, Drew found fame on HGTV, and will also try his hand at dancing. Later this month, he’ll be ready to rumba on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.