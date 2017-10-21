Priscilla Presley Quits Scientology After 40 Years Report Claims

Priscilla Presley is leaving Scientology, a report claims.

Elvis‘ former wife has reportedly had enough of the controversial organization that she joined when the famous singer died.

Her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 49, left Scientology back in 2014.

It still boasts big names like Tom Cruise and John Travolta among its ranks.

However, in recent times former celebrity members like, Leah Remini, have gone public denouncing Scientology and it practices.

Both Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman left the church after their marriages to Tom Cruise ended.

Scientology, founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1955, has been the subject of controversy for years.

Scientologists go through a process known as ‘auditing’, in which they are asked extremely personal questions about their lives, including their sexual orientation.

Based on the results of this program members then try and reformat their lives in line with the church’s beliefs.

Scientology is banned in several countries with many others refusing to recognize it as a religion – with the FBI recently investigating them for human trafficking.

