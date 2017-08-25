Princess Diana’s Car Was TOTALED & Rebuilt Before Deadly Paris Crash

Shocking new details have been exposed on Princess Diana’s death, as RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that it may have been the car itself, what caused the deadly crash in 1997.

In REELZ’s latest episode, Diana: The Search for Truth, the original owner of the high-priced vehicle in which the beloved royal met her violent end, speaks out.

Eric Bouquet admits that while he purchased the highly coveted Mercedes in 1994, a runaway convict stole it not long after. He drove away and crashed it in a nearby plot of land. The car was totaled.

The Mercedes was later refurbished and passed on to Princess Diana.

As the 20th anniversary of her death approaches, on August 31, sons Prince Harry and Prince William have come forward to speak of their mom’s life, and tragic death in a tell-all documentary.

“One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people who were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car,” said Harry in the documentary.

While it has always been assumed that the Paris crash occurred because Diana’s driver was speedily trying to escape photographers, sources have claimed this may not be the case after all.

Diana’s Death: Search for the Truth airs Sunday, August 27 at 10 ET/PT on REELZ.

