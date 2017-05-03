William Rages At Gaga For Dissing Di!

Prince William exploded in fury after learning his new friend Lady Gaga seemingly called his mother, Princess Diana, “another dead blonde” in a shocking 2013 song.

“William went berserk,” says a royal insider.

PHOTOS: Prince William Taking Paternity Leave And 24 Other Things You Didn’t Know About The Royal Birth

“She made a fool out of me!” he yelled, just days after their FaceTime chat about mental health awareness went viral.

“I thought she truly cared, but clearly I was wrong!”

The controversy erupted over Gaga’s “Princess Die” lyrics. In blatant references to Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car wreck, Gaga hints William’s mother was suicidal and “took pills” after “downing a peroxide shot.”

PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Meet Jay-Z & Beyonce At Nets Basketball Game

She later sings, “So bob your head for another dead blonde. She just wants to sleep.”

“William and his brother, Harry, are devastated,” says the insider. “They feel betrayed.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.