Prince William Admits: ‘There ‘s Not Much Sleep Going On’ Since Kate’s Pregnancy Shocker

Prince William has admitted that there is “not much sleep going on at the moment,” since he and wife Kate Middleton discovered they were expecting their third child!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the royals announced the pregnancy just this past Monday, and William has assured it was “very good news” despite Kate’s ongoing battle with severe morning sickness.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well,” the Prince said.

The Duchess’ condition, also know as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, is something that she also suffered when she was pregnant with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

William, who has been extremely supportive of his wife during this process and throughout the years as she struggled with various health issues, spoke out this Tuesday about the importance of mental health.

He claimed, in front of an Oxford audience, that people who suffer mental health issues should be cared after just as much as those who are physically ill.

