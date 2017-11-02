Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle — See Frightening Photo!

Michael Jackson’s oldest son was involved in a terrifying motorcycle crash Thursday morning, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, Prince Jackson lost control of his bike while riding down some rain-slick L.A. roads.

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

An emergency ambulance was called to take him to a local ER. The 20-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of the frightening incident while tightly strapped to a gurney.

He captioned it simply, “Well s**t…” but provided no further updates.

Fortunately, doctors reportedly found no broken bones or other injuries, and he was released.

Story Developing

