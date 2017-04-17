Prince Harry Sought Therapy After Near Breakdown: ‘It Was Total Chaos’

Prince Harry isn’t afraid to talk about his feelings anymore after undergoing counseling to work through his suppressed grief over mother Princess Diana‘s death in 1997.

In an interview with the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon on the podcast show, Mad World, the royal revealed just how difficult it was for him to admit that he had been hurting for nearly two decades.

“I’ve spent most of my life saying ‘I’m fine’. . .and most of us aren’t up for going that deep. So today I’m OK. I’m a little bit nervous. I’m a little bit tight in the chest but otherwise fine,” the 32-year-old revealed during the candid interview.’

As for Princess Di’s tragic death, Harry admitted that dealing with the loss publicly affected his emotional well being, and ultimately his mental health.

“My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum because why would that help?” he said of the time.

After struggling through most his 20s, Harry revealed he hit rock bottom for two years of “total chaos.”

Luckily, with “huge support” from brother Prince William, Harry began seeing a therapist at the age of 28.

“I was on the verge of punching someone,” he said, adding that boxing has become a useful coping mechanism for him.

Harry is now in a “good place,” happily dating actress Meghan Markle and feeling ready to start a family in the near future.

“Because of the process that I’ve been through over the last 2½-3 years, I’ve now been able to take my work seriously, be able to take my private life seriously as well, and be able to put blood, sweat and tears into the things that really make a difference,” he revealed, adding, “No matter who you are, the conversation has to be the beginning.”

