Inside Prince’s Drug Den: Never-Before-Seen Police Documents EXPOSE His Addiction

Prince‘s addiction to pain pills became so extreme that he used Paisley Park as a drug den. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on police warrants from the investigation into the late singer’s death.

The warrants released from Carver County Sheriff’s Office reveal the “Purple Rain” singer had pills hidden all over his home.

“Through this investigation, investigators discovered controlled substances in Prince’s residence,” a warrant read. “The controlled substances were not contained in typical prescription pill bottles, but rather, were stored in various other containers such as vitamin bottles. Bottle containing these controlled substances were located in multiple areas of the complex, including Prince’s bedroom.”

READ THE CHILLING WARRANTS!

Authorities found several bottles under the name of Kirk Johnson, Prince’s longtime bodyguard and friend. One of the bottles contained Ondansetron HCL. The doctor who prescribed the medication used Johnson’s name for privacy reasons.

Police found seven green capsules in a Vitamin D2 bottle and eight orange oval pills in a suitcase inside his mirror room. Inside a Bayer bottle, police discovered 64 ¼ white pills. Promethazine HCL was found in an envelope in his home, along with other pills found in three more envelops and a zip lock bag.

Johnson claimed Prince was “struggling with opiate use.”

PHOTOS: Shocking! Prince Spotted Just Four Days Before He Died

Police confiscated a green backpack from Andrew KornFeld, who was among the people who found Prince unresponsive in his home. He flew in that morning to meet with Prince as a representative of his father’s Recovery Clinic.

“Andrew disclosed he had some pills with him,” the warrant read. “He had some Buprenorphine, the drug is used for opiate addicts. He had a little Adovan, used if someone was having a seizure. He also had anti-nausea suppository, if someone were puking.”

He claimed his father did not know he was bringing the pills to Prince. He said he got them from his own medicine cabinet. He denied that he would administer the drugs without consulting with a physician first.

PHOTOS: Seizures, Chronic Pain & Drug Breakdowns: Inside Prince’s Secret Health Crises

Because Prince didn’t have a regular doctor, his team would have a variety of doctors provide him with B-12 shots before performances.

Police asked to serve Google, Inc. with a warrant to have access to his various Gmail accounts, as he stopped using his cell phone after a hack.

As Radar reported, his team found Prince unresponsive at his Paisley Park home on April 21, 2016. An autopsy revealed he died of a Fentanyl overdose.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.