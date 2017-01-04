Prince Charles Caught Cheating – Again! ‘Camilla Gets Taste of Her Own Medicine,’ Declares Royal Spy

PRINCE Charles has been caught in another cheating scandal — and second wife Camilla is beside herself with fury!

According to claims in the new biography, Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, the Prince of Wales, 68, had a fling with bubbly blond entrepreneur Sue Townsend — while he was still married to Princess Diana and bedding Camilla behind his wife’s back!

The shocking book has left Camilla humiliated and enraged, say palace insiders.

“She is absolutely incensed,” says a source. “She always believed she had Charles very much under her thumb.

PHOTOS: Prince William Taking Paternity Leave And 24 Other Things You Didn’t Know About The Royal Birth

“He shared her bed for years, before and during his marriage to Diana — and ignored that SHE was married to one of his friends, Andrew Parker-Bowles.

“Cunning Camilla used sex to control Charles, and the idea he had the hots for another woman — especially one described as a younger, prettier Camilla look-alike — sent her into a jealous frenzy.

“I’m told she exploded when she learned about Sue,” says the source.

“Camilla isn’t shy about showing her feelings — and Charles got the message when she threw an onyx figurine at his head, yelling, ‘How could you cheat on me and humiliate me in public?’

PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Meet Jay-Z & Beyonce At Nets Basketball Game

“Luckily, the object missed by a mile, but Camilla wasn’t done.

A royal beating “Charles tried to tell her it was just a casual friendship, but Camilla didn’t believe a word and hammered her fists on his chest before storming out!

“It was quite a sight!”

Sue, now 67, co-founded the soap company Crabtree & Evelyn before becoming director of Charles’ Duchy Originals organic food business.

According to biographer Sally Bedell Smith, Sue doesn’t deny her relationship with Charles was romantic.

“I don’t think we’ll go down that road,” said Sue, but she admitted, “Yes, we were close, but it was a long time ago.”

PHOTOS: Queen Of The House! Kate Middleton’s Super Strict Parenting Rules Exposed

They were SO close, she was introduced to Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, enjoyed trips in his Aston Martin convertible and accompanied him on vacation.

The pair fell out over Sue’s decision to close the Duchy gift shop for a week out of respect after Diana’s death in 1997.

Now Camilla, 69, is betrayed and bitter, says the source.

“She’s already endured the embarrassment of Charles’ romancing Barbra Streisand and his secret romance with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“She even forgave him after he was caught on camera kissing a toy boy — ripping the lid off his secret gay adventures. She’s always turned a blind eye to Charles’ taste for men because she wants to become queen.

“But this fling with Sue is driving her crazy! This is a taste of her own medicine. She’s out for revenge — and is threatening to tell all to the court that’s charged Charles with Diana’s murder and will have him finally face justice in the spring.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.