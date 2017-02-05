President Donald Trump Wants To Give Royal Kids George And Charlotte Cowboy Saddles

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to give Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s adorable children Prince George and Princess Charlotte western cowboy saddles during his first visit to the U.K.

And their grandma Queen Elizabeth, 90, will also get the all-American gift later this year, according to the Sunday Express.

Trump understands the royal family’s horse riding tradition and thinks they will appreciate the gifts, a source told the publication: “He doesn’t just want to give them something that will sit at the back of a cupboard or gather dust on a mantelpiece.

“He wants to give them something he knows they will enjoy and use.”

America’s new leader, 70, hopes to engrave the President’s seal on one side of the saddle and the Queen’s seal on the other side to symbolize the special bond between the U.S. and England, the source said.

President Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May, whom he met for the first time last week, that he’s a “big fan” of the Queen,who recently suffered health woes. In fact, Trump’s late mother was Scottish, giving him a strong feeling of kinship with the U.K.

English political leaders are debating when Trump should visit.

According to Time magazine, Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said the invitation has put the Queen in a “very difficult position” because of Trump’s controversial travel ban on people from Muslim majority countries.

But President Trump is more than ready to saddle up for the royals! And as Radar has reported, he’d also like to golf with the Queen if she is able.