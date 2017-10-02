Shotgun Wedding! Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy Wants Marriage Before Baby

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s child after only a few months of dating. And as if things between the two weren’t rushed enough, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Scott, 25, is now pressuring his 20-year-old beauty mogul girlfriend into marrying him!

“Travis has been trying to push Kylie into doing a shotgun wedding, and he is really adamant about it,” a source close to Jenner said.

But momager Kris Jenner, 61, isn’t having any of it.

“Kris and the rest of Kylie’s family are starting to become very skeptical of Travis, and they think that he wants her to have his kid and then marry him so that he can have a free ride,” the source told Radar.

As fans know, prior to dating Scott, Kylie was in an on-again, off-again relationship with bad boy rapper, Tyga, for several years. Sadly, he never gave Kylie what she really wanted, which was a ring!

“Kylie does want to be married one day, but she does not know if she wants it to be with him,” the insider added. “She clearly still loves Tyga.”

