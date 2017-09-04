Pregnant Kate Middleton Hit With Cocaine Bombshell

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, who have just announced they are expecting their third child, have reportedly been rocked by an old cocaine bombshell.

Is the hospital where Middleton, 35, gives birth to her children been tainted by illicit drug use?

According to a report in the Mirror, from 2015, cocaine may have been snorted in toilets just yards from the private hospital ward where Middleton was about to give birth to her second child.

As Radar just reported, Middleton is pregnant with baby number three now.

But when she was pregnant with Charlotte two years ago, the British publication said that tests found traces of cocaine in a cistern at St Mary’s in London—where Middleton was set to give birth–and health officials had to investigate.

At the time, Middleton was expecting Charlotte, now 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, West London.

A spokeswoman for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said when the alleged cocaine news surfaced back then, “We take the safety of our patients and staff extremely seriously.

“We have 24/7 security cover at all our hospitals with regular patrols and CCTV covering key areas both outside and inside buildings, constantly ­monitored by our security teams.

“We work closely with police to ­investigate reports thoroughly and take action to ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and their ­families.

“If there are signs that a person is abusing substances on one of our sites we will take immediate action to address this.”

The Mirror used drug testing wipes on a surface behind a toilet cistern in a public area of the Cambridge Wing, yards from the Lindo Wing maternity ward at the hospital and the equipment tested positive for cocaine.

The newspaper passed on the ­information to royal officials and health bosses, and Kensington Palace said in 2015 that it was “a matter for the hospital.”

Is the situation now cleaned up so Middleton can have her third child safely at the hospital?

It could come back to haunt Middleton and William as they also have dealt with getting marriage counseling after his flirty ski vacation with party pals and pretty women in March.

As Radar has reported, Middleton has suffered severe morning sickness during all of her pregnancies and that is the case for her upcoming third child as well.

