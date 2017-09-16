Police Release Video Of Chicago Freezer Teen Keeneka Jenkins

Police released surveillance video Friday from a Rosemont hotel where a Chicago teen was found dead in a freezer over the weekend.

Also released were police dispatch audio files–including the apparent moment an officer found 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins‘ body in the freezer.’

The nearly 36 hours of footage shows Jenkins on the night of her death at the Crowne Plaza Hotel after she attended a boozy private party there.

One of the videos shows Jenkins walking through a restricted kitchen area at the hotel and not returning. In others, Jenkins can be seen walking down hallways and with a group of people in a food court at the hotel.

The release of the video follows conflicting comments from the family and a community activist surrounding what is seen in the footage.

The family of the 19-year-old claimed the “snippets of video” they have been provided do not show the teen walking into the freezer.

Their statement read: The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer. Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka. Her death requires a thorough complete and independent investigation.

Police claim the family had received all the surveillance footage from the hotel, however family lawyer, Larry Rogers, refuted this claim.

He said: “We know she was there, but to today’s date we haven’t received it.”

However Andrew Holmes, a prominent community advocate, said the police showed him the hotel security footage and it showed the teen walking into a freezer alone before she was found dead inside nearly a day later.

The investigation into her death continues.

