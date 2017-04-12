Petty Pippa Middleton Bans Meghan Markle From Her Wedding Party!

Princess Kate’s little sis, Pippa Middleton, is becoming a bridezilla of royal proportions —

demanding hunky Prince Harry attend her nuptials solo — to keep his Hollywood girlfriend,

Meghan Markle, from stealing the spotlight on her big day!

Harry was told it was the Middleton family’s decision to only extend a “plus one” to married couples —

and no boyfriends or girlfriends are welcome, even for royals, snitched a palace insider.

“Harry has no idea the only reason the ‘no rings’ rule is in place is solely for HIS girlfriend!” the informant disclosed.

“Harry is very upset he can’t take Meghan, but he hasn’t given up working on Pippa.

He’s definitely working hard — and using his charm — in hopes she’ll ‘make an exception.’ ”

“Luckily, he’s got Kate on his side, too. Kate adores Meghan and wants to see her there,” our snitch revealed.

“But she has to show loyalty to her sister on her big day.

Pippa was a gem for her on her wedding day — and she’s determined to return the favor.”