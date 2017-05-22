Philip Michael Thomas, Where Are You Now?

Miami Vice sex machine Philip Michael Thomas flaunted a gold medallion in the early ’80s with the letters “EGOT” —

for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and shamelessly boasted in 1984 he’d win them all in the next five years.

Sadly, his soaring career went into a tailspin after his stint as Detective Rico Tubbs on Vice ended in 1990.

The 67-year-old landed only a handful of movies and TV roles, including a guest shot on Nash Bridges,

the hit detective show starring his old Vice partner, Don Johnson.

Apart from 10 years working for a psychic network, Philip’s most prolific output has been as a dad.

He’s the father of six daughters, five sons and a stepdaughter!