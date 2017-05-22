What An Ego!

Philip Michael Thomas, Where Are You Now?

Did the Hollywood sex symbol do ANYTHING after ‘Miami Vice’?

By
Posted on
Philip Michael Thomas, Where Are You Now?

Miami Vice sex machine Philip Michael Thomas flaunted a gold medallion in the early ’80s with the letters “EGOT” —

for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and shamelessly boasted in 1984 he’d win them all in the next five years.

Sadly, his soaring career went into a tailspin after his stint as Detective Rico Tubbs on Vice ended in 1990.

The 67-year-old landed only a handful of movies and TV roles, including a guest shot on Nash Bridges,

the hit detective show starring his old Vice partner, Don Johnson.

Apart from 10 years working for a psychic network, Philip’s most prolific output has been as a dad.

He’s the father of six daughters, five sons and a stepdaughter!

Comments