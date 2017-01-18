Rot In Jail! Phil Spector Denied Latest Appeal

Wig-wearing maniac Phil Spector has failed in his latest attempt to cheat justice, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bombshell court filings obtained by RadarOnline.com prove that an appeal by the murderous music producer was slapped down by both the California district court AND the US Supreme Court in recent months.

On January 11, Spector’s latest appeal attempt was quashed at the federal level. Previous filings from the California court filed in November warned, “no further filings will be entertained in this case.”

The infamous “Wall of Sound” music producer is serving 19 years to life for the 2003 murder of his wife, Lana Clarkson.

Desperate for another shot at freedom, Spector has been bogged down in the appeal process for more than a year.

PHOTOS: Celebs Involved in Murder

According to his attorneys, he deserves to go free because his trial was tainted by an explosive video shown in court.

They argue that the jury was shown a clip of the judge explaining where blood had been found at the crime scene. But the footage had been filmed at a pretrial hearing that was not conducted before the jury, and Spector’s attorneys claimed they could have been unduly influenced by the video.

For all intents and purposes, the latest appeal denial is likely to be Spector’s death sentence.

PHOTOS: 22 Celebs Who Were Jailed AFTER They Became Famous

Now 77 years old, he won’t be eligible for parole until he is 88. And according to reports by The National ENQUIRER, he is suffering from as many as 20 different illnesses.

Said Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Spector, “I wouldn’t be surprised if he had only six weeks to live, or less!”

Story developing.