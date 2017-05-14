Pete Davidson Talks About Going To Drug Rehab On ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson said on his show’s “Weekend Update” segment that he spent $40,000 on a drug rehab program that involved “horse therapy.”

And putting humor into the story, recovering addict Davidson told co-host Colin Jost last night on the live comedy show that he also learned he was allergic to horses, as the New York Daily News reported.

Comedian Davidson, 23, who has Crohn’s disease, said on SNL, “The first day I got to rehab, guess who’s allergic to horses.”

The Staten Island native added, “That’s how poor I was growing up. I never even met a horse,” he said, speaking out about his sobriety struggle during a segment on the GOP’s pending health care overhaul.

Davidson said his mother, Amy, didn’t have a doctor test him for a horse allergy when he was a kid.

“And she was like, ‘Nah. He’ll never see one.’ And then she said, ‘We’re more of a Six Flags-type family,'” said the funnyman.

As Radar reported earlier this year, Davidson, who joined SNL in 2014, was mysteriously absent from the hit show but in March, he finally revealed the shocking reason behind his disappearance.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Davidson wrote, “I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”

He credited his friends and girlfriend, TV icon Larry David’s daughter, Cassie, for his stability.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got myself a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man,” he said on Instagram to his followers.

Davidson has been through a lot as his FDNY firefighter father Scott Davidson was tragically killed on 9/11.

On last night’s SNL, Davidson admitted to picking a drug rehabilitation facility with “horse therapy” while high, he told Jost.

According to the Daily News, Davidson joked about the horse therapy before during a stand-up gig, saying, “You pet them and look them in the eye and say, ‘You’re trapped. I’m trapped. We’ll get through this.’ ”

The comedian didn’t say where he attended rehab.

