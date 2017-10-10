Split? Pentatonix Singer Kristin Maldonado Calls Off Wedding To Work On ‘Issues’

Pentatonix singer Kristin Maldonado and her fiancé Jeremy Michael Lewis have called off their wedding nearly a year-and-a-half after getting engaged, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

A source close to the situation reveals, “Kristin and Jeremy have postponed their wedding. It was scheduled for December but they’ve pushed it off.”

PHOTOS: Aviva Drescher & Her Hubby Reid Renew Their Wedding Vows

“Invites did not go out yet,” says the insider of the couple, “They are Staying together to work on separate issues.”

While it’s unclear what those “issues” are, the pal says “It’s sad for them but they seem pretty optimistic.”

PHOTOS: Bethenny Frankel Shows Off In A Skimpy Bikini As Costar De Lesseps’ Wedding Begins

The couple got engaged in May 2016 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“She said yes,” Lewis wrote on Twitter at the time, as Maldonado, 24, shared a picture of her look of surprise while showing off her ring.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.