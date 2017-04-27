Penny Marshall Dying Of A Broken Heart!

Cancer patient Penny Marshall has lost will to live after two tragedies, friends of the Laverne & Shirley star told RadarOnline.com.

Devastated by the double blow of losing her brother Garry and best pal Carrie Fisher, Marshall is being killed by a broken heart, pals fear.

“These two deaths have flattened Penny like a one-two punch,” a source close to the TV icon told Radar.

Marshall, 73, amazed Hollywood by beating deadly brain and lung cancer with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation in 2013.

But the A League of Their Own director, who incredibly still smokes, was shattered when her beloved brother and Happy Days producer, Garry, died at age 81 in July.

She plunged into an even deeper funk after Fischer’s fatal heart attack at age 60 in December, sources said.

“Penny and Carrie were thick as thieves for as long as I can remember,” the source claimed. “Carrie joked that she and Penny were so close, they were ‘lovers.’”

The inseparable BFFs celebrated their October birthdays with big bashes that drew top stars like David Bowie and his wife, Iman!

Marsahll joked the key to their friendship was: “We never liked the same drugs or men.”

After Fisher passed, reeling Marshall reached out to Mark Wahlberg, a pal she helped when he was struggling with his acting career, the insider said, and the Transformers hunk quickly moved her into his huge Hollywood home.

“He’s helping her cope with her grief,” a source claimed. “And keeping an eye on her health.”

They’ve been close since she cast him in her 1994 comedy flick Renaissance Man.

“Now Mark’s trying to” pay her back, said the source.

