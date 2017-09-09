Hurricane Irma Threatens Paula Deen’s Ritzy Savannah Estate

Hurricane Irma could bear down on Paula Deen‘s lavish Savannah, Georgia estate, The Blast has reported.

The scandal-plagued TV chef’s resort is right in the danger zone, according to the website.

Chatham County officials have told The Blast that Deen’s sprawling Savannah estate on Wilmington Island is included in Saturday morning’s mandatory evacuation in preparation of Irma’s arrival.

According to the sources, Deen’s home, which lies in Zone A, was in the area set to begin evacuations at eight a.m. on Saturday morning.

Deen, 70, has been trying to sell the enormous compound called “Riverbend,” which sits on more than five acres.

The chef’s estate includes a French Caribbean main house, 2 guest cottages, a dock house, a barn with an eight-car garage and 3 bedroom guest quarters.

In 2015, Deen reportedly listed the property for $12.5 million but it didn’t sell and it’s since been reduced to $8.75 million.

As Radar has extensively reported, Deen’s career melted down after various scandals, including making alleged racist remarks during a deposition, promoting diabetes-inducing recipes, and reportedly mistreating her staff.

There were also been rumors that her marriage to second husband Michael Groover was in trouble, but he loyally supported her as she softened her image during a recent stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Hurricane Irma could also destroy another Deen property besides the estate, The Blast sources say.

Deen’s nearby Savannah restaurant, a venture with her sons called The Lady and Sons, is also in danger of being obliterated by the feared Hurricane that is expected to hit Florida and Georgia.

