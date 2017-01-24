‘He Rubbed My Crotch!’ Paula Deen’s Late Brother-In-Law Arrested For Sexual Battery

Paula Deen’s late brother-in-law couldn’t bring his sick secrets with him to the grave. After Henry Groover III committed suicide amid sexual assault and pedophilia claims, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal more disturbing details of the priest’s twisted past.

According to an incident report obtained from the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the brother of Deen’s husband Michael was arrested for sexual battery on November 17, 2003.

“I was walking behind the restrooms when a subject, later identified as Henry Bowers Groover, walked out of the restroom and waved at me to follow him,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “Groover walked to a heavily covered area of the walking trail and then stopped and unzipped his pants.”

Groover then tried to make small talk with the officer, asking for his name and hometown.

“Groover then said, ‘What do you like?’ and reached out and rubbed my crotch,’” the report read. “I immediately displayed my badge and identified myself as a police officer, informing Groover, that he was under arrest for sexual battery.”

Although Groover immediately apologized to the officer for his conduct, he was arrested and held on a $1,500 bond.

In a lawsuit from the incident, Groover is described as “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile and sexual predator.”

The complaint claims from “1983 to present… [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegal sexual acts.”

Gordon’s lawyer says the priest, “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and otherwise attract” him for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

Gordon says he has suffered “grievous personal injury and continues to this day to suffer extreme anguish which has affected every element of his life.”

The Gordon family is asking for a trial by jury and monetary damages.

As Radar readers know, Groover committed suicide on January 17 in Savannah not too long after he was served with the lawsuit.

Cops responded to the Days Inn & Suites around noon when a hotel employee reported Groover “was not answering his door and it was passed checkout time.”

“[Police] saw what appeared to be a male lying on the far bed,” the report read. “After calling out to him and knocking on the door… the male did not move.”

Groover was “found unresponsive” at the scene.

Deen has called Groover her “spiritual adviser.”

