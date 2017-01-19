Hotel Room Horror! Body Of Paula Deen ‘Pedophile’ Brother-In-Law Found After Suicide

The body of Paula Deen’s brother-in-law was rotting away in a Savannah hotel room when cops discovered that he had killed himself, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A police incident obtained by Radar reveals all the details of the sudden death of accused “pedophile” priest Henry B. Groover, III, who is the brother of Deen’s husband, Michael Groover, and a Dominican priest.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE

Cops responded to the Days Inn & Suites in Savannah on January 17 around noon, the report notes, when a hotel employee reported that Groover “was not answering his door and it was passed [sic] checkout time…”

The employee claimed he had “knocked on the door and tried to gain entry but the latch was locked,” the report states. “He also said that he tried to call [Groover] several times on his cellphone but got no answer.”

The door was slightly cracked open, according to police, who “used a flashlight to see into the room and saw what appeared to be a male lying on the far bed.”

“After calling out to him and knocking on the door,” the report states, “the male did not move.”

Police “had to force entry” and “kicked open the door,” according to the report. But it was too late.

Groover “was found unresponsive.” An ambulance raced to the scene, but Groover was DOA.

PHOTOS: The Prince & The Pedophile! The Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

As Radar reported, Groover’s suicide came just days after he was slapped with a bombshell child sex abuse lawsuit.

Filed in Savannah, the lawsuit obtained by Radar claims that Groover was a “sexual predator,” who was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile…”

“From the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegual sexual acts,” the lawsuit alleges.

PHOTOS: Secret Pedophile For Years! How Jared Fogle Got Away With His Sick Child Sex Crimes In 8 Clicks

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illocit substances to lure and otherwise attract” the young man for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Mark Tate, told Radar exclusively, “Clearly this sad man knew that all his sins were about to be revealed in a way he could not any longer deny nor live with. It’s a sad ending for a sad man made only worse by the untold numbers of children whose lives were ruined by his perversions.”

Gordon and his wife had asked for a trial jury to award monetary damages.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.