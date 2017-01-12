‘Sexual Predator!’ Paula Deen’s Brother-In-Law Is ‘Pedophile’ Priest, Lawsuit Claims

TV chef Paula Deen’s brother-in-law has been hiding a sordid life of “pedophile” crimes, drug abuse, and “sexual battery” from her fans, a bombshell new lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com claims.

Deen calls Henry B. Groover III – the brother of her husband Michael Groover and a Dominican priest – her “spiritual adviser.” But Ancil Harvey Gordon III says in the new lawsuit obtained by Radar that Groover is an evil “sexual predator.”

According to the lawsuit, Groover was arrested for “sexual battery” after “exposing himself” to a cop in Savannah on November 23, 2003.

At the time, the lawsuit claims, he was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile and sexual predator,” and the area where he was bagged was a “well-known pickup area for people, mostly males, attempting to engage in public sex acts.”

But Gordon’s lawsuit claims that the arrest was hardly the first of Groover’s crimes.

The court complaint alleges that “from the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegal sexual acts.”

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and otherwise attract” him for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

He says he has since “endured grievous personal injury and continues to this day to suffer extreme anguish which has affected every element of his life.” And his wife, Heather Amanda Gordon “suffered loss of the companionship of her husband as a result,” the lawsuit alleges.

The Gordons claim they are bringing the lawsuit because Deen’s brother-in-law “has now moved his residence to a location” near their home, which “allows the defendant to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family,” including their children, according to the complaint.

They claim they believe that Groover sees the area “as a rich hunting field” for his victims.

The Gordons are asking for a trial by jury & monetary damages.

Story developing.

