Paul Manafort & Rick Gates Plead Not Guilty In Grand Jury Indictment

Former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to conspiring against the United States, along with 11 other charges.

The two were indicted on 12 counts by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C Russian probe and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election.

Bond for Manafort is set for $10 million, and the bond for Gates is set at $5 million. Both sides agreed to home detention.

Gates’ representative, Glenn Selig released a statement on Monday that his client “welcomes the opportunity to confront these charges in court.”

“He is not going to comment further until he has had a chance to review the lengthy indictment with his legal team,” Seling said.

“He would appreciate you respecting his and his family’s privacy as they weather this unexpected and hasty proceeding designed to accommodate perhaps political and press considerations rather than his right to have counsel of his choice by his side during the most troubling and challenging day for him and his loved ones.”

“This fight is just beginning.”

