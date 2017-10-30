Paul Manafort & Richard Gates Indicted On 12 Counts In Russia Probe

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Richard Gates have been indicted on 12 counts by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can report.

The pair has been accused of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

According to United States District Court documents viewed by Radar, Manafort and Gates acted as “unregistered agents” of the Government of Ukraine, and “generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work.”

Manafort, 68, is expected to turn himself in to law enforcement officials today, and was seen leaving his Alexandra, Virginia, home early this morning.

The political consultant worked for Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign from March until August 2016, when he was accused of accepting more than $12 million in undisclosed payments from onetime Ukranian president Viktor F. Yanukovych.

