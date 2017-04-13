Patrick Swayze’s Niece RIPS Widow Over Auction: ‘How Much Money Do You Need?’

Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi is a greedy black widow cashing in on the actor’s memory! That’s the claim of his niece, Danielle Swayze, who tore Niemi apart in a blistering Facebook rant about the upcoming memorabilia auction the widow organized.

“I promise I will tear your world down 10x harder than you did to ours,” Danielle posted on Facebook as part of her vigorous Change.org campaign to stop the controversial auction of the Ghost actor’s personal effects.

“Rage at an insipid t…t who has milked my family’s name and squeezed every last penny she possible could,” she raged, seemingly referring to Niemi. “Family possessions should stay with family…Are you f….king kidding me? How much more money do you possible need?”

Niemi, who inherited the Ghost actor’s entire $40 million estate after his 2009 death from pancreatic cancer, defended herself in her own Facebook post, claiming she had offered some the items to the Swayze clan – but they refused.

“Actually, months ago I offered items to them,” Lisa wrote, claiming several of Patrick’s relatives received the mementos, but others did not contact her.

“I’m sure you’ve seen that they have not always treated me kindly, but I didn’t factor that in when I pulled these treasures aside for them,” she wrote. “Still waiting for an address.”

Danielle quickly hit back against the 60-year-old widow, who has since re-married wealthy Florida jeweler, Albert DePrisco in 2014.

“Another public LIE to cover her own ass,” Danielle posted. “Almost 8 years have gone by and neither her, nor one of her ‘representatives’ have EVER tried contacting us! … STOP LYING!!!”

As Radar reported, Danielle launched a Change.org campaign titled “Return Patrick Swayze’s Memorabilia to His Direct Family! Stop the Auction,” after seeing some of family heirlooms on the auction block – including the actor’s baby toys!

“Patrick Swayze loved his family and would cringe at how his blood has been treated, and by his own wife! When Buddy (Patrick) died, his mother Patsy asked for a pair of cowboy boots to place on her fireplace mantle next to her deceased husband’s, Buddy’s Father, in which he request was refused by Lisa,” Danielle wrote.

The petition has racked up nearly 1,000 supporters.

Lisa has vowed to donate part of the proceeds from the April 28-29 sale at Julien’s Auctions to pancreatic cancer research.

Story developing.

