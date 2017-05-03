Patrick Swayze Auction — Niece Gets Guardian Angel

Patrick Swayze’s grisly death auction is moving ahead full-speed, but RadarOnline.com has learned that his desperate family has been granted a small reprieve by a guardian angel who bought some of the items and gifted them back to his heirs!

As Radar has reported, Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, is selling lots of her dead husband’s personal stash to the highest bidder. And that’s not sitting well with the Dirty Dancing star’s family.

“Greed is a nasty thing,” Danielle Swayze, posted on Facebook in response to the auction. “It makes me physically ill to know that a legacy is to be sold to the highest bidder, and scattered across the world.”

Danielle even launched an online petition to try to stop the auction, to no avail. But not all hope is lost.

“I was just reached out to from a beautiful soul,” Danielle wrote on her Facebook wall. “When she first heard about the auction, she was beyond ecstatic just to be able to have a chance to have some of my uncle’s things … Until she saw my petition, she felt sick to her stomach once she learned the truth.

“She bid on what she could afford with only one mindset, to give it back to my family!” It’s unclear which items the family was able to retrieve.

Niemi, 60, inherited Swayze’s entire $40 million estate after he signed a new will in his last days that cut out his entire family.

The auction, run online by famed sellers Julien’s, has already brought in thousands, including $62,500 for the infamous black leather jacket worn in Dirty Dancing. That’s a 900% increase on its asking price!

Other items up for sale included Swayze’s maroon silk shirt and Reebok trainers from Ghost, which sold for $17,920, and the surfboard from action thriller Point Break, which brought in another $64,000.

As for that infamous chemo wig Radar told you about? It has one lowly bid for $25, less than a quarter of its estimated value!

