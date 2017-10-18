Aspiring Pastor’s Dead Wife Stabbed 123 Times In Bed, Autopsy Reveals

The wife of alleged killer Maythew Phelps, 28, was stabbed 123 times inside her bed before the aspiring pastor realized she was dead and called 911.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauren Phelps was stabbed to death during her sleep on the morning of September 1 in North Carolina.

Her husband called 911 saying, “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Phelps told the dispatcher. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it.”

Matthew said that he took more cough medicine “than [he] should have” before going to bed, suggesting that it could have triggered his sudden violence.

“I’m so scared,” he was heard saying over the phone. “Oh my God. She didn’t deserve this.”

Now, over a months later, Lauren’s autopsy has been finalized, and authorities have revealed that the victim was stabbed over 100 times by alleged killer Matthew. Her wounds travelled from her head to her neck, torso and arms, according to the NY Daily News.

The company which makes the cough medicine shared a statement after the incident, saying: “Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family. Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products. There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior.”

Phelps is being held at the Wake County Jail without bail and is set to be prosecuted on Oct. 23. He has yet to enter a plea.

If the aspiring pastor is convicted for his alleged crime he could face life in prison or worse: the death penalty.

